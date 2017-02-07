USF targets professionals with new courses

The University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee has expanded its course offerings to now include continuing education classes for professionals in business, education or the non-profit sector.
The classes debuted last semester, and include titles such as “Intro to Online Teaching,” “Fundraising for Non-Profit Organizations” and “Leading and Managing Change,” according to a university press release.
“One of our goals is to expand access to quality higher education to the communities within our service area,” said Sandra Stone, regional chancellor for USF Sarasota-Manatee. “By adding an Office of Professional and Continuing Education, we are opening the door to a market of people who want to better themselves or their careers by continuing their education, but who may not necessarily want to pursue a degree.”
Dina Ciotola, director of USFSM’s Office of Professional and Continuing Education (PACE), said the school is casting a wide net with these course offerings.
“The courses, programs and events are meant to draw a wide audience of professionals interested in pursuing educational goals that advance their careers of choice,” Ciotola said.
More than 20 courses designed to provide continuing education for professionals along with certification and licensing classes are currently being offered. Most of the courses cost $79, although some are free.
To register for a PACE course, offer an event or workshop, or for more information, visit usfsm.edu/pace/about-pace, or contact Dr. Ciotola at pace@sar.usf.edu.
