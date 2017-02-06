Manatee students compete in annual ‘Envirothon’

On Feb. 2 about 100 students from Manatee and Sarasota county schools competed at Oscar Scherer State Park in the Manasota Regional Envirothon, an annual outdoor team competition where students demonstrate their knowledge of aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife. The focus of this year’s competition was “Agricultural Soil and Water Conservation Stewardship.”
This year’s competition included a new challenge for students — identifying animal skull, scat and track replicas during the wildlife exam.
Three teams from Manatee County will advance to the state-level Envirothon, which will be held at the Myakka River State Park in Sarasota in April. The Flying Monkeys’ from Manatee High School came in first, Palmetto High School’s ‘Panthera tigris’ team placed second, and ‘Beaches’ from Manatee High School placed third.
Six Manatee County teams and 11 Sarasota teams competed in the event.
The event was sponsored by the Manatee River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Sarasota Soil and Water Conservation District.
