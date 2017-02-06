Manatee school officials respond to cyberattack that may threaten employees’ private data

The School District of Manatee County has called a press conference for Monday afternoon to answer questions about a cyberattack reported on Friday that led to the compromise of district employees’ W-2 information.
District Spokesman Mike Barber said the press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. in the board room at school board offices.
Employees learned Friday evening that the school district had fallen victim to a “cyberattack/email phishing scam,” according to an email from Superintendent Diana Greene to district employees.
“School District Officials learned late this afternoon that our District was the victim of a cyberattack/email phishing scam that has also victimized other school districts, hospitals and other organizations across the country,” Greene wrote. “As a result of this attack, employee W-2's have allegedly been compromised.”
Greene told employees the district was waiting to hear back from their insurance agency to confirm that all employees were covered with an identity protection service, and that on Monday the district would provide more specific information.
“In addition, we have also contacted the IRS and FBI and we will be providing them all the information they need to fully investigate this attack and to help us protect against misuse of the information that was compromised,” Greene wrote.
This story will be updated.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
