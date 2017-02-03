These violins tell the story of Holocaust victims

2:42 Bradenton Area River Regatta final preparations Pause

1:04 Manatee County students win big at budgeting

1:03 He hates illiteracy, so he gave out 20,000 books

1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again

0:35 Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

0:44 Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano

0:44 Race boats in action at the 2015 Bradenton Area Riverwalk Regatta

3:03 The memorable brands that are passing on a Super Bowl 51 commercial

0:54 A big, boisterous crowd greets one of Idaho's last new refugees before federal freeze