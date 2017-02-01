Interested in Johnson’s IB program for your sixth grader?

The School District of Manatee County is inviting parents and children interested in Louise R. Johnson Middle School of International Studies to attend “Explore Johnson” on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 to learn more about the school.
The event is for rising sixth graders and their parents to learn about course offerings, the bell schedule and expectations of an International Baccalaureate student, according to a press release from the school.
Principal Angela Lindsey and IB Coordinator Dana Mills will present information on the school, and parents and students will be able to tour the facility, meet the teachers and look at student work. Parents will be able to complete the application on site, and staff will be available to answer questions on the application process.
The school is located at 2121 26th Ave. E. in Bradenton.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
