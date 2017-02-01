Lincoln Middle School teacher to receive some shine from the governor

Lincoln Middle School math teacher Antonio Alves will receive a Governor’s Shine Award from Gov. Rick Scott at a Tallahassee ceremony next week. Alves has taught at the Manatee County middle school since August 2014.
Governor’s Shine Awards honor teachers and administrators who make a substantial impact to the field of education in the state, according to a press release from the School District of Manatee County. Alves, who has taught at Lincoln since August 2014, has been designated as a “High Impact Teacher” based on his value-added measurement (VAM) scores. The VAM score measures how much a student learned in a year as compared to the state average.
Alves will be presented with the award during a meeting of the Florida Cabinet on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Florida State Capital building. Alves confirmed he will attend the ceremony.
