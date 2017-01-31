Rowlett Academy to host prospective student tours in February

The Rowlett Academy for Arts and Communication is opening its doors for prospective students and their parents in February.
The school will host tours for the 2017-18 school year Feb. 3 through Feb. 23 for grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The school requires parents or guardians of any student applying to attend one of the school’s scheduled tours.
Rowlett Academy administrators said they typically have space for roughly 150 new kindergarten students, but space is usually limited to about five or six spots in other grades. The school does not have academic requirement for admissions. Anyone who takes a tour gets onto the list of prospective students, and the school selects applicants through a lottery process.
Rowlett Academy’s school-choice dates are different from Manatee County School District dates.
Parents interested in scheduling a tour should call the school office at 941-708-6100.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
