McNeal students earn accolades for LEGO ingenuity

Students from McNeal Elementary School are some of the best in the state at building with LEGOs.
McNeal Elementary's team competed at the Palm Harbor Middle School Qualifier FIRST Lego League tournament and took home the title of tournament champions on Saturday.
FIRST Lego League teams research real-world problems, build robots using LEGO technology and then compete against other teams, according to FIRST Lego League’s website.
28 teams from the Central West Florida region with elementary and middle school students competed in the Palm Harbor event.
Students designed and built a lemur-enrichment feeding machine, competed in challenges involving technical robot design and ran programmed robot missions.
The team from McNeal Elementary will advance to FIRST Lego League Robotic Regionals in Plant City on Saturday.
