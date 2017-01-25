Rowlett Academy to host Pre-K Arts Festival

The Rowlett Academy for Arts and Communication will open its doors to prekindergarten students and their parents for the school’s annual Pre-K Arts Festival from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Monday and Tuesday.
The event will give parents and children a sampling of the visual and performing arts curriculum at Rowlett. Rowlett is a public charter elementary school focusing on performing arts and communication with roughly 940 students, Assistant Principal Cathy Choate said.
The event is geared toward parents who are considering sending their children to Rowlett, and lunch will be provided to children.
Anyone interested in attending should call Rowlett during school hours to reserve a spot at 941-708-6100.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments