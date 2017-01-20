Manatee teachers free to show inauguration, despite rumors

District officials with Manatee County schools are trying to dispel a rumor that teachers are forbidden from showing Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Spokesman Mike Barber said the office has received several calls from angry parents and media outlets over a rumor that Superintendent Diana M. Greene sent out an email forbidding teachers from showing the event unless it was part of a civics class.
“Teachers are free to show the inauguration. It’s up to individual schools and individual teachers,” Barber said. “If they think it is appropriate educationally for their particular class, then it is fine for them to view.”
Barber said he did not know where the rumor originated and that Greene did not send any email regarding inauguration viewing.
“No email has gone out with regard to not being allowed to watch the inauguration. It’s been made clear that it is a school-based decision. In some classes this will be on because it is a part of history,” Barber said. “But even in the midst of this being inauguration day, we are trying to have as normal a school day as we can.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
