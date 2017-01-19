Former schools superintendent Mills proves elusive for court officials

Attorneys for former Manatee High School football coach Joseph Kinnan say Manatee schools’ former superintendent Rick Mills is evading officials trying to serve him with a lawsuit.
Mills, the School Board of Manatee County and former investigator for the school board Troy Pumphreys are defendants in a lawsuit Kinnan and his wife Linda filed in September, alleging Mills led a concerted effort to defame Kinnan and force him out of his position as head football coach at Manatee High School.
It appears that Mills, knowing of the allegations against him, is taking affirmative steps to evade or otherwise avoid services. - Motion filed by attorneys for former Manatee High School football coach Joe Kinnan
On Dec. 8, Mills had still not been served with the suit, and Kinnan’s attorneys filed a motion for a 120-day extension to serve Mills the paperwork. Judge Don T. Hall granted the extension on Dec. 22.
“It appears that Mills, knowing of the allegations against him, is taking affirmative steps to evade or otherwise avoid services,” the motion states.
On Thursday, Corey Friedman, of the the Romano Law Group out of Lake Worth, said process servers had still not been able to make physical contact with Mills and that he still had not been served with the lawsuit.
In his Dec. 8 motion, Friedman alleged that Mills is evading process servers in both Florida and Illinois.
I think they'll eventually get him served. He's trying to hide. - Former Manatee High School Football Coach Joe Kinnan
According to the motion, process servers tried to serve Mills at his primary address in Manatee, but tenants living there said they rent from him and he lives full-time in Chicago. Mills could not be found at four Chicago addresses linked to his name, including one also listed as the home of his wife, Jessica Romando.
The motion states that when servers attempted to serve Mills with the lawsuit at the address listed for both he and his wife, his mother-in-law, Mary Romando, told servers she had never heard of Mills.
Kinnan said Thursday he was confident Mills would be served the paperwork soon.
“I think they'll eventually get him served. He's trying to hide,” Kinnan said. “They know where he is. He's out of the state.”
Kinnan said he knew where Mills was, but he could not divulge that information. He also said it was very important to him that Mills remain a part of the lawsuit because, “(Mills) was the instigator.”
The motion states that when servers attempted to serve Mills with the lawsuit at the address listed for both he and his wife, his mother-in-law, Mary Romando, told servers that she had never heard of Mills.
Friedman said most of the time, defendants are served, but if Mills is never officially served with the lawsuit then it would proceed against just the school district and Pumphreys.
Kinnan’s lawsuit, which describes Mills as a “power-hungery beaurocrat,” states that, “(Kinnan) had his decades-long career and reputation destroyed by public officials acting outside the orbit and scope of their authority on numerous instances in an effort to promote their own agenda.”
Kinnan is seeking $15,000 in damages for loss of consortium and a jury trial on eight counts, including breach of contract, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and civil conspiracy.
Kinnan was the head coach of the Manatee High School football team for 29 years and won five state championships during his tenure. He retired in 2014, claiming district officials launched an attack on him under the leadership of Mills.
The school board filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. A Jan. 31 hearing is scheduled to rule on the board’s request to dismiss.
Mills could not be reached for comment.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
