School voucher program survives teacher union’s attempt to kill it

0:33 Feld Entertainment executives talk about the future for circus animals Pause

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise

0:57 Teachers can't walk out, so they walk in

0:15 Video of possible getaway car in double homicide

0:56 Airport shooting suspect transferred from Broward jail to the federal courthouse for hearing

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

1:24 Goat show at the 2017 Manatee County Fair

1:50 IMG Academy's Rellah Boothe gets emotional receiving McDonald's All-American Game jersey

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says