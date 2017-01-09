First responders invited to come dine at school

In recognition of Florida’s First Responder Week, which is being celebrated from Jan. 9 to 13, Manatee County Schools are inviting any uniformed responder to come dine at a Manatee school this week.
“We invite the First Responders of Manatee County to join our students and staff for a lunch at any of our schools to show our appreciation and thanks for all they do for our community,” said Superintendent Diana Greene. "The men and women who perform these critical jobs serve as role models for our students and community when it comes to sacrificing their safety to help keep us safe. ”
Manatee school lunch menus can be found on the Manatee Schools webpage at www.manateeschools.net. To find the menu, click on the “Parents” tab and then select “School Menus.”
First responders must bring a valid Florida driver’s license for the district’s screening system before being admitted to the school.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
