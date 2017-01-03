Tuition-free charter offering college credit to hold info sessions

Students interested in attending the State College of Florida Collegiate School will have the chance to learn more about the school later this month. The tuition-free charter school announced the dates of several information sessions and that it would begin accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year.
The information sessions will be held at SCF’s Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W. from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18; Thursday, Jan. 26; and Tuesday, Jan. 31. The school will host a session in Spanish on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 6 to 7 p.m.
There are no academic standards for students entering grades 6 to 10, but a press release from the school states that “(the program) is a college preparatory program with rigorous learning standards.”
Eleventh or 12th grade students interested in the school’s Accelerated College Program should attend an informational session from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, or Monday, Jan. 23 in Learning Studio 1 at the Collegiate School. Students applying for the Accelerated College Program, where students can graduate from high school with an associates degree, must have an unweighted 3.0 grade-point average and pass the Post-secondary Education Readiness Test (PERT).
The school will have applications available after each session and at the school beginning on Jan. 18. The school will hold random drawings to determine admission beginning in March and continuing until no seats remain.
For more information, call the school at 941-752-5494 or email scfcs@scf.edu.
Comments