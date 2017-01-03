League of Women Voters to host Charter School Discussion

The League of Women Voters is hosting a luncheon on Monday, January 9 to discuss issues surrounding charter schools. The forum will address the differences between charter schools and public schools, what rules charters follow, how funding works and the risks involved in choosing a charter.
“This segment of education is growing so rapidly that we felt it important for the public to learn more about them,” said Rosalie Shaffer, president of the League of Women Voters of Manatee County. “Whether you're a parent, student or simply a taxpayer, it's important to understand charters.”
Manatee County School District Deputy Superintendent Cynthia Saunders will give an overview of the charter system followed by a roundtable discussion with leaders of several area charters, including Terence Divine, assistant principal, Manatee School for the Arts; Kimberly Penman, principal, Rowlett Academy for Arts; Becky Canesse, CEO of Just for Girls, and Neil Phillips, CEO, Visible Men Academy.
The free event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Bradenton Woman's Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W.
Lunch is available for a $5 donation. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and a social time. Reservations are not required. For more information call 941-729-9248.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
