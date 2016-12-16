Graduation rates released: How does Manatee stack up?

The rate of students graduating from high school in Manatee County continues to climb.
The Florida Department of Education released graduation rates Friday, and Manatee County saw a 5.6 percentage-point increase in its graduation rate from last year, to 83.5 percent of Manatee seniors graduating on time in the 2015-16 school year. The increase is the latest in a 18.8 percentage-point climb since 2011.
“This is great news for our school district and for Manatee County,” said Superintendent Diana Greene in a press release. “The credit for this steady and strong improvement in our graduation rate goes to our students and parents and to our teachers, guidance counselors, administrators and support employees who dedicate their lives to educating our children. This exciting news is a great way to celebrate the end of the first semester of this school year.”
The district’s average surpassed the state average of 80.7 percent.
Sarasota graduated 85.4 percent of its seniors, Pinellas graduated 80.1 percent, Hillsborough graduated 79.1 percent and Pasco graduated 79.1 percent.
Students not included in the graduation rate have not necessarily dropped out. The majority of students not included in the rate are still in school, received certificates of completion or received their GED. Statewide, only 3.8 percent of students were classified as dropouts.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
