School district announces school open-enrollment dates

The School District of Manatee County announced their upcoming open-enrollment dates — the only time of year parents can apply to have their child attend another school without providing a reason.
The following dates have been set for School Choice Open Enrollment Sessions:
- High School Session: Jan. 9-20
- Middle School Session: Feb. 6-17
- Elementary School Session: March 6-17
This year’s open-enrollment comes with a twist, thanks to a new law passed by the state legislature: Parents can enroll their children in other districts. Parents interested in sending their children to districts other than Manatee should contact those districts directly.
School choice requests in Manatee are not automatically granted. The district office said enrollment capacities and race-neutral demographic criteria are considered when evaluating requests.
Contact the School District’s Office of Student Assignment located at 1400 First Ave. E., Palmetto, either at (941) 708-4971 or studentassignment@manateeschools.net for details.
