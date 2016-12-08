‘We need this money now’: School board may raise impact fees

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies Pause

1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee

1:10 Breast cancer patient says TSA 'humiliated' her at security checkpoint

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:33 'Flight To The North Pole' brings Santa to SRQ

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:57 Thank you video turns into flash mob supporting mom with cancer

4:55 Trump Therapy: With love from abroad