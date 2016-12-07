School district announces finalists for annual awards

Manatee County School District officials surprised eight district employees this week in Publishers Clearing House-style to announce they were a finalist for educator or support employee of the year finalists.
The eight finalists — four teachers and four support staffers — were culled from a list of 199 employees nominated by co-workers, parents and students. Superintendent Diana Greene, Board Chair Charlie Kennedy, Board Member Gina Messenger, representatives of the Manatee Education Foundation, members of the District Leadership Team and Marty the Marauder surprised the eight nominees on Monday and Tuesday morning to announce the news.
“The finalists that are being announced today are great examples of the kind of caring and committed employees we have in this school district,” said Greene.
Educator of the Year nominees are Joseph Baker, 6th grade social studies teacher at Buffalo Creek Middle; Josephine Johnson, kindergarten teacher at Tara Elementary; Nicholas Leduc, 4th grade teacher at Braden River Elementary; and Courtney Walker, 2nd grade teacher at Bashaw Elementary.
Support Employee of the Year nominees are Alfonzo Cruz, teacher aide, ESOL at Lee Middle; Michael Brackman, teacher aide, ESOL at Johnson Middle; Valerie Olmstead-Dugan, computer information specialist for food and nutrition services; and Jennifer Polson, senior school secretary at Wakeland Elementary.
The winners will be announced in March at the district’s Education in Excellence Awards Ceremony.
