New College officials reviewing call for ‘sanctuary campus’

Administrators from New College of Florida said they are reviewing a petition that garnered over 800 signatures from people asking the college to classify itself a “sanctuary campus” in light of Donald Trump’s win in the Nov. 8 presidential election.
New College sophomore Ximena Pedroza posted the petition on Facebook last week, calling for sanctuary status and identifying eight actions administrators could take to ensure the safety and support of undocumented immigrant students, staff, faculty and family members.
Pedroza met with college President President Donal O’Shea, Provost Stephen Miles and Dean of Student Affairs Robin Williamson on Friday.
A statement from the New College Spokesman Dave Gulliver said discussions with the students were ongoing:
"New College will continue discussions with our students to encourage a healthy campus community, and will maintain our commitment to non discrimination and protecting students’ confidential records as required by law."
One of the action items proposed by the petition — protection of in-state tuition for undocumented students — may be up for debate during next year’s legislative session thanks to a bill proposed by the state senator from Sarasota.
Sen. Greg Steube, R-Sarasota, proposed a bill last week that would eliminate in-state tuition for undocumented students. Florida currently promises undocumented immigrants in-state tuition, the result of a 2014 tuition bill supported by Republican Gov. Rick Scott.
Pedroza said the movement has gained steam because of anticipated changes in immigration law with the election of Trump.
Trump made illegal immigration central to his campaign and has threatened to repeal the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — a program allowing undocumented immigrants who arrived as children deferment from deportation.
The specter of DACA beneficiaries — commonly referred to as DREAMERS — being the target of immigration raids on college campuses has mobilized student groups across the country to call on administrators to provide protection.
The New College petition asked for college authorities to “actively refuse to comply with immigration authorities regarding deportations or raids.”
College officials did not comment on any of the specifics of the petition and said they were reviewing it as they would any other petition brought by a concerned student group.
