Students square off in technological battles

More than 1,000 Manatee County School District students gathered at Lakewood Ranch High School Saturday to compete in the district’s 12th-Annual Manatee County Technology Student Association (TSA) District Competition.
The biggest winners of the day were Braden River High School and Haile Middle School, which both took home nine 1st-place victories.
The competition featured engineering and technology challenges and drew about 200 elementary school students and 800 middle and high school students.
All elementary contestants competed in a catapult competition, with winners taking home prizes for best engineering, most accurate, most creative design, the longest distance, and best overall, according to a district press release. Middle and high school students competed in an array of categories, including coding, digital photography, CAD architecture and structural engineering.
“This year’s District TSA event was a memorable one for all TSA students who are part of this wonderful organization,” said Doug Wagner, Executive Director of Adult, Career and Technical Education. “TSA is positively changing the lives of our students though quality education, leadership, and competitive events.”
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
Comments