Kennedy elected chairman, Messenger sworn in at Manatee school board meeting

Charlie Kennedy was unanimously elected as chairman of the School Board of Manatee County by his fellow board members Tuesday night. John A. Colon was elected vice chairman.
Kennedy, a former high school history teacher at Manatee High School, won election to the board in 2014. He served as vice chairman for the past year under Chairwoman Karen Carpenter.
“I want to thank my board colleagues for entrusting me with this,” Kennedy said. “It really is an honor. I will improve on this job as I go, as best I can.”
Although last year’s reorganization meeting featured several community members voicing support for board member Dave Miner to serve as chairman, and several Miner supporters were in attendance Tuesday night, this year’s meeting had no fireworks. Both Kennedy and Colon were the only nominees for their positions, and the board approved both unanimously.
Former teacher Gina Messenger also was sworn into office at Tuesday’s meeting. Messenger won election for the District 1 seat vacated by outgoing board member Bob Gause in November, and she was joined at her swearing-in by several family members.
“I am just grateful for the opportunity to be here, and I want to thank the voters of Manatee County for showing their faith in me,” Messenger said. “Bob Gause left me with big shoes to fill with his deep knowledge of this community. ... I’m excited to use my experiences as a teacher to continue the focus on transparency that I think this board has set forth.”
Colon and Miner both took their oaths of office as well. Gov. Rick Scott named Colon to his seat in September 2015 to replace Mary Cantrell, the former head of Manatee Technical College who died shortly after taking office.
Colon did not face a challenger in his bid to retain the seat this fall. Miner won a tight re-election campaign in November against challenger Misty Servia for the District 3 seat.
After selecting new leaders, the board approved the contract between the district and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the union representing the district’s operational staff. The operational staff approved the contract in a 90-20 vote earlier this month.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
