Hundreds receive free turkey at annual YMCA giveaway

The corridor at Harllee Middle School was packed. Outside, a box truck loaded with 600 frozen turkeys. Inside, a gymnasium filled with hundreds neighborhood residents who come out for the annual turkey giveaway.
Thursday night marked the eighth annual turkey giveaway in the Pride Park neighborhood, sponsored by the Manatee County YMCA. People began lining up outside the school well before the 5:30 p.m. start time.
Some of those lined up had tickets, which children at Harllee, Sugg Middle School, Visible Men Academy, Daughtrey Elementary and Abel Elementary had received. But several people showed up with no ticket in hopes of getting a turkey anyway.
After a brief program inside the gymnasium, the crowd spilled out the side door of the school, and volunteers hurriedly distributed the frozen turkeys. After 20 minutes of chaos, the crowd had thinned out, and the last recipients were headed to the parking lot, frozen turkey in hand. Although a handful were turned away at the very end for arriving late with no ticket, hundreds, ticket or no ticket, went home with a free bird.
Alex Eteym, 44, lives just behind the school. He is a self-employed mechanic, and he said the giveaway was a morale boost for people who were struggling.
“It means a lot, man. A lot of people these days — things are tight,” Eteym said. “The fact that we are getting a turkey to share with our friends and family, it means a lot.”
At the helm of the operation is Jerry Parrish. As the Manatee YMCA Youth Outreach Coordinator, Parrish helped start the turkey giveaway eight years ago. Parrish said he knew 90 percent of the people there, and as one who grew up poor in Texas, he related to them.
And Parrish agreed with Eteym — the giveaway is less about economics and more about morale.
“This is about decent people understanding how important they are,” he said.
As the crowd moved from the gym to the turkey truck, Parrish stood in the middle of the corridor with a megaphone, directing the crowd. A woman asked him to pray for her because she was having gall bladder surgery. Parrish lowered the bullhorn and prayed for her on the spot. Others high-fived him and shook his hand.
“These people deserve it,”Parrish said. “They’re good. It’s not a sin to be poor.”
