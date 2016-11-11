At Bradenton Christian School, prayers for veterans and active military

1:37 Veteran encourages females to serve, too Pause

2:07 Manatee County, school district sales tax referendums pass Tuesday

3:02 She wants to be the first deaf ‘Top Chef’

1:36 USF Sarasota-Manatee to start an NCAA women's rowing team

2:22 Bradenton resident recalls convoy escort duty in World War II

1:36 Steve Jonsson elected next Manatee County Commissioner District 3

2:30 American Muslim veteran speaks out about Trump as president

0:40 Mother of woman shot to death has message for killer

3:00 Marco Rubio re-elected to U.S. Senate