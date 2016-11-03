LECOM to host open house

Students interested in hearing more about LECOM will have a chance to tour the school this month.
The Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine is encouraging prospective students to visit the Lakewood Ranch campus to learn more about attending the College of Osteopathic Medicine, School of Pharmacy, School of Dental Medicine or School of Graduate Studies on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
There will be presentations, tours, demonstrations and light refreshments, along with opportunities to speak to students, faculty, and admissions staff, according to officials.
Registration is required and can be made by contacting Christian Suddreth at 941-782-5907 or csuddreth@lecom.edu by Nov. 7. Business-casual dress is recommended.
Attendees should indicate in their message the name of the school they currently attend, how many people will be in their group and which program is of primary interest
The LECOM College of Osteopathic Medicine and School of Pharmacy are at 5000 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton 34211. The School of Dental Medicine is at 4800 Lakewood Ranch Blvd.
