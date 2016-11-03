BCS to auction baseballs signed by World Series champion Cubs

Several signed MLB baseballs — including some from the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs — will be up for grabs at the annual Bradenton Christian School fundraiser.
More than 300 items will be up for auction on Nov. 12. The annual event runs from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m at the school, on 43rd Street West in Bradenton. This year’s event is titled “World in His Hands,” and the theme is international travel.
The public is welcome to attend, and advance tickets are on sale at the school offices for $8 adult and $5 child. Tickets the day of the event are $10 each.
BCS has the following from the 2016 World Series Champion Cubs team: Anthony Rizzo, Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta and Kris Bryant. From the Yankees’ team, the school will auction off the following autographed baseballs: Masahiro Tanaka, Mark Teixeira and CC Sabathia. Other autographed MLB baseballs include Hall of Fame members Bill Mazeroski and Al Kaline, as well as Houston players Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve and George Springer.
The event includes a buffet with food from over 25 local restaurants. Handmade craft items are also for sale in the auction boutique store. Dessert and coffees are available for purchase throughout the live auction. Childcare activities include several fun stations including a bounce house, gym games, animal show and movie.
For more information, or to volunteer, contact Jennifer Calhoun at jcalhoun@bcspanthers.org or 941-792-5454 ext. 125.
