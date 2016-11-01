SCF to collect food for seniors with pets

Seniors with pets will get a helping hand from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
SCF is collecting dog and cat food for pets of seniors in need. The pet food, collected at SCF Lakewood Ranch, is distributed to seniors for their pets through Meals on Wheels.
Organizers at SCF Lakewood Ranch have collected more than 750 pounds of dog and cat food since January. Officials began collecting the pet food after learning that many seniors were saving part of their Meals on Wheels deliveries for their pets because they couldn’t afford pet food.
The pet food collection is ongoing at SCF Lakewood Ranch. The collection box is in the lobby of Building 1 at SCF Lakewood Ranch. Anyone can contribute.
For more information, contact Priscilla Glanville at glanvip@scf.edu or call 941-363-7275.
