Nursing students to prep for disaster

Aspiring nurses will get hands-on training next month through a disaster planning drill at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
More than two dozen nursing students from State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s program will take part in the drill on Nov. 4.
The nursing students will participate as victims in a disaster scenario and will learn about emergency medical care as they take part in the drill. The nursing students will have to take on dual roles as actors as they role play to help make the disaster planning drill more realistic. They will be involved in scenarios that will include gunshot and chemical agent victims.
All of the student volunteers are in level 2 classes or above.
For more information, contact Debra Marr, chair of the SCF nursing program, at marrd@scf.edu or 941-752-5209.
