Sarasota County school board taps one of its own for next superintendent

A unanimous vote from the Sarasota County School Board promoted the district’s executive director of career, technical and adult education to the superintendent slot on Tuesday.
Todd Bowden, who also serves as the director of Suncoast Technical College, will take over as superintendent when Lori White retires at the end of February. Bowden was the only internal candidate from three finalists the board considered during a regular meeting Tuesday.
“I am extremely grateful to the school board for the confidence they have placed in me,” Bowden said in a statement. He also credited White for being “responsible in large part for my success in this district. It is such a well-run, respected district and I want to perpetuate that trust the community has in us.”
Board members cited widespread community support for Bowden as well as his collaborative work with businesses, organizations and individuals throughout the county, according to officials.
Before coming to work for Sarasota County schools in 2007, Bowden served in various roles at the Hillsborough County School District, including principal of Gary Adult High School, principal of Aparicio-Levy Technical Center and assistant principal for curriculum at Bloomingdale High School, according to officials.
The contract negotiation is the next step in the process.
At the next meeting, the school board will begin the process of negotiating a contract with Bowden. After an approximately two-week overlap starting in mid-February, Bowden will begin as the next superintendent March 1.
