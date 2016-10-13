SCF to offer college financial aid application assistance

Those looking for help with financial aid can visit State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, throughout the month.
The first event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th Street West, Building 1.
The event, known as “College Goal Sunday,” brings together financial aid counselors to assist college-bound students and their families in completing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, called FAFSA, and the Florida Financial Aid Application, FAA. Even though the event is called College Goal Sunday, it’s being held on Saturday.
Students who complete a survey about their experience at College Goal Sunday will be entered into a drawing to win a $250 scholarship to any accredited college of their choice.
The 2017-18 FAFSA was made available on Oct. 1. With the earlier availability, applicants can provide 2015 tax year data. Students and parents are asked to bring a copy of their 2015 tax returns to College Goal Sunday. If you filed your 2015 taxes but do not have a copy, you may still be able to complete your FAFSA by using the IRS data retrieval tool.
Additional financial aid sessions will be held:
- 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 20, Sarasota High School, 1000 S. School Ave.
- 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Nov. 1, North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd.
- 4:30 p.m., Nov. 8, Palmetto High School, 1200 17th St. W.
- 4:30 p.m., Nov. 10, Bayshore High School, 5401 34th St. W.
For more information, contact Thomas Vo, financial aid director, at vot@SCF.edu.
