‘Not our Watchdog’ site takes aim at school board member

A new website coupled with an elections law complaint aim to prove Manatee County School Board incumbent and candidate Dave Miner isn’t living up to his nickname.
In addition to filing a complaint with the Florida Elections Committee about Miner’s in-kind contributions to his re-election compain, school board candidate Misty Servia, who is challenging Miner in the Nov. 8 election, also launched NotOurWatchdog.com. The website, which plays off Miner’s “Watchdog” nickname, points to a number of issues Miner has been involved in during his four years on the board, saying he is not longer “our watchdog” and must be unseated.
On the site and in the complaint, Servia claims Miner is “violating 106.11 of the Campaign Finance Law by making the vast majority of his campaign expenditures veiled as ‘in-kind contributions’ from himself to his campaign, a systematic skirting of campaign finance law that drastically lessens transparency.”
In-kind contributions are campaign donations that include goods and services and don’t include money. For example, if a restaurant donates pizza to a campaign party, the value of the pizza would be listed as an in-kind contribution.
Miner has reported more than $35,000 worth of in-kind contributions to and from himself since September 2015, listing advertising, signage and office equipment as in-kind contributions.
“If one is careless with the truth on campaign accounting, our voters should be concerned with how this individual will handle himself as a public official,” Servia said in a statement announcing her complaint filing.
Miner was not immediately available for comment Monday morning.
