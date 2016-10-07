Candidates tout sales tax plan at Republican meeting

Without exception, each of the four local candidates who spoke before the Women of Manatee County Republican Club made a plea typically unusual for Republicans — advocating voters to approve more local taxes.
Two Manatee County School Board candidates and two Manatee County commission candidates spoke before the group Friday at Renaissance on 9th. County commission District 3 candidate Steve Jonsson and At-Large incumbent and candidate Betsy Benac were asked to explain why the county needed a new half-cent sales tax. School board District 3 candidate Misty Servia and School board District 1 candidate Gina Messenger were asked what would happen if the extension of the existing half-cent sales tax for the school district failed.
Jonsson spoke about G.T. Bray Park, once the crown jewel of the west part of the county, saying that it’s fallen into disrepair and could benefit from new technology and other updates.
“The sales tax will provide for that,” he said.
Benac said she understands this is a tough issue, especially for Republican voters.
“At some point, I believe you get what you pay for,” she said, noting that Florida is one of the lowest taxed states in the county and that Manatee is one of the lowest taxed counties in the state.
Budget cuts and even more deferred maintenance are ahead for the school district if the sales tax extension doesn’t pass, Servia and Messenger said.
“I want to make sure our kids are learning in the best possible environment,” Servia said.
Messenger warned that children would leave the public schools, taking state-allocated money with them, and teachers would leave for more lucrative jobs if the school district is unable to provide.
“I recognize the majority of the people don’t necessarily support the sales tax,” she said.
As per their charter, the club only invited candidates who are registered Republicans. School board races are nonpartisan, so candidates don’t run along party lines.
Commission District 3 candidates Matt Bower and David Zaccagnino are independents. At-large challenger Jack Richardson is also an independent.
School board district 3 incumbent and candidate Dave Miner, a registered Republican, could not attend the event. District 1 candidate Ed Viltz is an independent.
The election, including the referenda on the sales tax proposals, is Nov. 8.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
