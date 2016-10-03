Samoset teacher named Walmart Commander in Teach(er)

An exceptional student education teacher at Samoset Elementary School has been named a Walmart Commander in Teach(er).
Ruth Randles is one of 20 teachers nationwide and one of two in the state of Florida to be given the award. With the election this year, Walmart called on its customers to nominate their favorite teacher for a chance to be elected as a “commander of the classroom.”
As a Commander in Teach(ers), Randles will receive a $490 Walmart gift card. Walmart came to that number because that’s how much it’s estimated teachers spend of their own money on classroom-related expenses each year.
