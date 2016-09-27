Johnson Middle, Wakeland Elementary merger plan takes small step forward

The proposed merger between Wakeland Elementary School and Johnson Middle School took one step forward as the Manatee County School Board approved allowing district staff to begin negotiations for an architect and a construction manager.
Although the board signed off on the initial plan earlier this year, the move was the first board vote to set the plan in motion. The plan is to close Wakeland, located on 27th Street East, and house all the students at Johnson, located on 26th Avenue East, creating one K-8 International Baccalaureate school. To do that, the district plans to build another building or wing and to retrofit some spaces in Johnson to accommodate the younger learners.
Founded in 1968, the International Baccalaureate is a non-profit educational foundation offering four programs of international education that develop the intellectual, personal, emotional and social skills needed to live, learn and work in a rapidly globalizing world, according to IB officials.
“We are focused on an addition for the elementary school students of approximately 12,000 square feet. We’re looking at the other components for elementary school, like a primary and secondary playground, a covered play area, restroom upgrades,” Jane Dreger, director of construction services for the district, told the Herald.
Dreger said it’s likely the staff will return to the board in two weeks with contracts. After contract are signed, work can start. The plan is to open the combined school for the 2017-18 year.
The move to combine the schools is one of a number of plans laid out by Superintendent Diana Greene in February to help balance enrollment in the district. The first item executed from Greene’s plan was to close Orange Ridge-Bullock Elementary School and move those students to Rogers Garden Elementary School. The plan also includes opening a new high school in Parrish.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also heard an update on the district plans to implement a new business software system by April 1 from chief information and technology officer Patrick Fletcher. The district is working with Ciber and PeopleSoft to completely overhaul outdated systems.
The majority of the board conversation focused on whether the project would be ready on time and on budget, especially considering the district is exploring adding Manatee Technical College to the system, which was not originally part of the project.
“It’s very important that we get MTC into this system as well. To me, it doesn’t make any sense to bring this system on board if we don’t bring MTC into it,” board member John Colon said.
Fletcher said the staff needed to explore the different needs MTC has in relation to the system and what effect MTC would have on the scope and the budget. Fletcher said he was hesitant to change the budget or change the start date because he didn’t want to reduce the sense of urgency for the project.
“If I adjust the go live every time I talk to you, no one will know where we’re headed or what the expectation is,” Fletcher said.
In other board business Tuesday:
▪ The school board approved Greene’s plan to make up time off when school was canceled due to Tropical Storm Hermine. The district will not have early release days on Oct. 5 and Dec. 7 and the students will attend the whole day. The district is also removing one day of the winter break. Students will attend school on Dec. 22.
▪ Officials looking to open a charter school in Parrish withdrew an application before the school board acted on a recommendation to deny the charter. Other than Rowlett Academy, the board has denied every other recent charter school application.
▪ Three Braden River High School students and football players who helped those affected by floodwaters from Hurricane Hermine were honored by the board during the meeting.
