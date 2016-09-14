State drops complaint against former Manatee coach Joe Kinnan

An administrative complaint case against former Manatee High School football coach and athletic director Joe Kinnan has been voluntarily dismissed by state officials.
Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart informed Kinnan and his lawyer of the dismissal this week. The complaint originally stemmed from Kinnan’s role as athletic director at Manatee High School when it was found the head baseball coach Dwayne Strong did not hold the proper certification to be a coach.
In the complaint, Stewart had said Kinnan violated the principles of professional conduct for the education profession, per State Board of Education rules. Stewart was seeking some kind of sanction or punishment to be applied against Kinnan’s educator certificate, a requirement to work as a teacher or be employed as a coach in Florida schools.
According to the original complaint, filed in August 2015, Kinnan’s certificate was set to expire June 30, 2016. According to the state database, Kinnan does not hold a current certification.
The dismissal from the state comes just a week after Kinnan filed a lengthy lawsuit against the school district, former Superintendent Rick Mills and former professional standards investigator, claiming defamation and slander.
As of Tuesday evening, lawyers for the school board reported that although the lawsuit had been filed, they had yet to be served. That means the district cannot start any process to engage or defend the suit.
Meghin Delaney
