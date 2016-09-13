SCF recieves federal grant to help low-income students

A $2.2 million grant will help the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota aid low-income students stay and complete their degrees.
The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education based on the college’s “Paving Academic Pathways for Student Success” program.
The grant, which begins Oct. 1 and will be disbursed over five years, will be used to help more than 9,000 SCF students with academic planning, as well as the tools and technology they need to be successful, according to officials.
“This grant will propel SCF to be among the best in how we support our students,” SCF president Carol Probstfeld said in a statement. “Our job is to ensure we make the most of every opportunity this grant provides to them.”
The tools include a specific, easily tracked path to their degree or career, free access to college-prep classes and extensive data analysis designed to make sure students excel. The grant also will help pay for a college-readiness program that includes adaptive learning technology and tutors.
SCF’s students can expect to complete their degrees faster with the tools provided through this grant. The goal is to increase the number of first-time-in-college students who earn at least 12 college credits their first year, to increase the percentage of students who stay in college and to increase the number of students who earn their credential in three years or less.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
