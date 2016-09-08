Rowlett Academy to make pitch for new charter middle school

Leaders at Rowlett Academy for Arts and Communication may be able to keep their elementary students a little longer if the Manatee County School Board approves allowing the charter to open a middle school.
District staff are recommending the school board approve the middle school charter application on Tuesday. If approved, Rowlett could begin enrolling middle school students in fall 2017.
The plan to open a charter has been in the works for more than a year at Rowlett. A former district elementary magnet school, Rowlett parents and staff initiated the process to become a public charter school. After gaining approval from the board, the school officially became a charter for the start of the 2014-15 year.
Rowlett focuses on performing arts, visual arts, and communication, according to officials. Classes include art, dance, drama, music, strings, physical education, puppetry, film and TV production, dual-language instruction, and technology. The elementary school is located at 3500 Ninth Street E, Bradenton.
No other charter application submitted to the Manatee County School Board has been approved since the Rowlett conversion.
The material posted on the school board agenda shows that Rowlett’s middle school application hits the majority of the standards set out by the district.
There’s no official word yet on where the middle school would be housed, but Rowlett has been working on buying property to build. It also is considering rehabbing former district schools, notably Orange Ridge-Bullock Elementary.
