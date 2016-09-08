Manatee schools to hire deputy superintendent

Ron Ciranna, the Pinellas County School District’s director of risk management and insurance, will join the Manatee County School District as the deputy superintendent of business services and operations next week, as long as the school board approves Superintendent Diana Greene’s recommendation.
Ciranna replaces Don Hall, who resigned from the position in June. At the time, Greene said she didn’t plan to fill the position immediately. When reached Thursday, Ciranna was packing up his Pinellas County office. If approved by the board Tuesday, he plans to start in Manatee on Wednesday.
“I’m really blessed to be part of the team,” Ciranna said of his new job.
Ciranna praised Greene’s leadership — “Dr. Greene doesn’t mess around” — and the district’s recent progress after the financial issues the district faced a few years ago.
Up until earlier this year, Ciranna was the assistant superintendent of human resources in Pinellas. He held that job for seven year in Pinellas and held a similar job for three years in Polk County. Ciranna was working in Michigan before he moved to Florida. In Michigan, he said, school districts there felt the financial crunch ahead of most of the country, which gave him experience in dealing with tight budgets early on in his career.
“I love challenges. You have to be creative,” he said. “I’ve had lots of experience in that in Michigan.”
Recently, Ciranna was up for the top superintendent job in Sarasota, as Lori White will retire after the 2016-17 academic year. Ciranna said Thursday he withdrew his application from Sarasota to take the job in Manatee. Sarasota has narrowed its search down to eight finalists for consideration.
Tuesday’s school board agenda lists a “salary range” for Ciranna from $89,145-$137,180, but does not list the final figure.
Ciranna’s resume from Manatee County School District was not immediately available Thursday.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
Comments