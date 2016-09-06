Filmmaker, journalist to screen movie at SCF

Greg Palast, a journalist and filmmaker, will screen “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy: A Tale of Billionaires and Ballot Bandits” at State College of Florida later this month.
SCF Manatee-Sarasota and its film club are partnering with WSLR and WMNF Radio to Palast to present his latest film on Sept. 24 Two screenings will be offered at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in SCF’s Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. A discussion will follow the screening.
Palast is an investigative reporter with the BBC and Rolling Stone Magazine.
His film follows the efforts of a group of people, including the Koch brothers and Paul Singer, who are working to purge a million minority voters from the rolls of registered voters, according to organizers. In the film, Palast works to name the people and shine a light on the tactics employed by those working to purge voter registration lists. Palast finds voters who have been accused of voting twice and placed on a blacklist to discover who they are and why they have been accused of voting twice.
Tickets are available at the door for $15 each. SCF students will be admitted free with their student IDs. Advance tickets are available at www.gregpalast.com/moviescreenings/. Proceeds benefit SCF’s film club, WMNF and WSLR.
For more information, contact Del Jacobs, SCF film club adviser, at jacobsd@scf.edu or 941-752-5593.
