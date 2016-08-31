SCF to host information session on UF engineering program

Students interested in the Gator Engineering at State College of Florida can learn more by attending information sessions this fall.
Information sessions will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in Building 800, Selby Room, at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail; and at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 in the Medical Technology and Simulation Center, Room 109, at SCF Lakewood Ranch, 7131 Professional Pkwy. E.
Applications are due by Nov. 1 for the Fall 2017 semester. Students should apply directly to the University of Florida.
Gator Engineering at SCF is a collaborative program with the University of Florida Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, State College of Florida, and The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. The program allows students to be admitted to UF’s Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering while starting their education at SCF.
The students take their coursework at SCF until they complete all of their necessary math and science courses and then move to the UF campus to continue their engineering education.
The information sessions will be presented by representatives from SCF and UF. The sessions will include a tour of SCF Venice and the opportunity to check out plans for the Gator Den, a dedicated resource space for engineering students.
For more information, contact Heather Shehorn, coordinator of special academic programs, at shehorh@scf.edu or 941-408-1416.
Comments