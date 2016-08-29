All About the Children

August 29, 2016 1:21 PM

Bullets found in Palmetto High School bathroom

Palmetto

An investigation is underway at Palmetto High School after two bullets were found in a boys’ bathroom on Monday.

There is no known threat to the school, district spokesman Mike Barber said at 1 p.m. Monday. The school did not go into lockdown, but the school resource officer — a Palmetto Police Department officer — was immediately made aware of the bullets found in the urinal and was investigating the situation.

“They’re investigating it right now,” Barber said.

In January and February, the district was inundated with a rash of various online threats against different Manatee County schools. None of the threats were deemed credible, but they were disruptive.

In February, Superintendent Diana Greene sent a phone call out to all parents and families and the threats subsided.

