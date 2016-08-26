School district sends letter to parents about Zika

With more locally transmitted Zika cases being reported in the state of Florida — although all Manatee County cases have been travel related so far — the Manatee County School District is taking proactive steps to make sure parents and families are being safe.
On Friday, all Manatee County students will go home with a letter that contains information about how to take preventative steps against Zika. The letter also includes steps the district is taking to make sure schools are safe. Parents should also get a telephone call from the district on Friday, telling them to be on the lookout for the letter.
The letter is based on a similar letter sent out by the Florida Department of Education, Superintendent Diana Greene said.
“Every district got this letter,” she said.
In Manatee, school clinic nurses and staff are undergoing the proper training to help identify signs of Zika, and staff are on the look-out for areas on school campuses that may attract mosquitos, including areas of standing water. The district will coordinate with the local mosquito control department if necessary.
None of the three cases of Zika identified in Manatee County have been locally transmitted, all were related to travel.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
