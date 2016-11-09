Tara Elementary art program gets a boost from Neal

Tara Elementary School’s art program got a $1,500 boost from Neal Communities on Wednesday, and six students are now in the running to have their artwork appear on the company holiday card this year.
The annual “My Favorite Home” contest is run by local homebuilder Pat Neal’s company. Each year a different local school is chosen and in art classes, students in all grade levels create a depiction of their favorite home. In keeping with the school mascot — the Tara Knights — many of the students created castles.
The school is also given a donation to support the art program.
On Wednesday, a group of judges narrowed down five of the top pieces of artwork in each grade level to one grade-level winner. The six students, one each from kindergarten through grade five, will now have the chance to appear on the annual greeting card.
The student level winners are:
- Kindergarten: Reef McMaster
- First grade: Zoe Ogden
- Second grade: Samantha Pisani
- Third grade: Lillian Bodenhorn
- Fourth grade: Tien Thai
- Fifth grade: Jake Karam
