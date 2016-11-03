All About the Children

November 3, 2016 2:19 PM

State art competition opens

All About the Children by Meghin Delaney

Education blog by reporter Meghin Delaney

By Meghin Delaney

mdelaney@bradenton.com

Manatee

One Manatee County middle school artist will have their work hang in Tallahassee next spring.

The Art in the Capitol competition entry opened this week. One piece of artwork, from each of Florida’s 67 school districts, will be displayed inside the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee during the legislative session.

The contest is open to all middle schools studnets who attend public schools, charter schools, private schools or are educated at home.

All artwork must be submitted to Zadda Bazzy at the Professional Support Center, located at 2501 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton, by Dec. 1.

One piece of artwork will be selected to represent Manatee County and be displayed in Florida’s Capitol from March 7 through May 5, 2017.

Full details are available online.

Related content

All About the Children

Comments

Videos

Trump slams Clinton over new email scandal in Miami

View more video

About All About the Children

@MeghinDelaney

All About the Children is a blog by Bradenton Herald education reporter Meghin Delaney sharing news and tidbits from the schools and students in the Manatee County School District. Got an achievement or event to share? Email Meghin at mdelaney@bradenton.com.

Editor's Choice Videos