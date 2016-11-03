State art competition opens

One Manatee County middle school artist will have their work hang in Tallahassee next spring.
The Art in the Capitol competition entry opened this week. One piece of artwork, from each of Florida’s 67 school districts, will be displayed inside the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee during the legislative session.
The contest is open to all middle schools studnets who attend public schools, charter schools, private schools or are educated at home.
All artwork must be submitted to Zadda Bazzy at the Professional Support Center, located at 2501 63rd Avenue East in Bradenton, by Dec. 1.
One piece of artwork will be selected to represent Manatee County and be displayed in Florida’s Capitol from March 7 through May 5, 2017.
Full details are available online.
