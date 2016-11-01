SCF to offer SAT, ACT prep classes

Students who want a little extra help before taking college preparation exams will have the ability to do so through State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
The online courses consist of two parts, and the next class starts on Nov. 9. Other classes start Dec. 14 and Jan. 18. The classes consist of two parts; cost is $100 for one part, or $174 for both. Interested students can register and view the syllabus at www.ed2go.com/SCF.
Part 1 will prepare students for the verbal questions on the SAT and ACT tests, assessing knowledge of English usage, grammar and reading comprehension. The classes also teach students how to maximize their time on reading comprehension passages of the verbal and science portions of the college entrance exams.
Part 2 will prepare students for essay questions, teaching how to do the best writing in a short period of time. This course focuses on specific question types on the exams and gives pointers on time management, anxiety relief, scoring and general standardized test-taking. Part 2 also offers weekly assignments to prepare for the math portions of the exams.
For more information on the classes, contact Lee Kotwicki, director of SCF Workforce Development, at 941-363-7218 or KotwicL@SCF.edu.
