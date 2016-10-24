New sheriff to headline Take Stock breakfast

As the new sheriff in town, it’s likely Rick Wells will make the rounds speaking at quite a few events.
Take Stock in Children has already locked him down as the keynote speaker for their 10th annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast in January. Wells takes office about three weeks before the event.
"Leadership Prayer Breakfast usually sells out early and because Col. Rick Wells will be sworn in just 3 weeks before, this will be one of the first opportunities the community will have to hear him speak and to show their support," Take Stock's Executive Director, Diana Dill said in a statement.
Tickets and tables are currently available for purchase on the organization's website: www.TakeStockManatee.org. The breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
Wells has over thirty-one years of law enforcement experience and currently serves as second in command at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office under the leadership of Sheriff Brad Steube. He held the position of chief of Police at the Palmetto Police Department from 2010 to 2015, where he managed 50 employees and served more than 14,000 citizens.
Wells was born in Tampa and moved to Manatee County in 1978. He graduated from Manatee High School in 1982; attended Manatee Junior College; and is currently completing his bachelor's degree at Columbia Southern University. Colonel Wells and his wife Lupita have two sons and presently reside in Parrish.
The Leadership Prayer Breakfast is modeled after the National Prayer Breakfast held in Washington, D.C. since 1953. Every U.S. president since Dwight D. Eisenhower has participated in the breakfast, which brings leaders together to develop relationships and create common ground in building strong communities.
