Manatee students to perform at McKechnie

Middle and high school orchestra students will take to the park Saturday night, giving listeners a different type of entertainment than normally seen at McKechnie Field.
The Manatee County Orchestra Directors, with the support of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Manatee Education Foundation, have collaborated again for the Fourth annual Concert in the Park. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at McKechnie Field, located at 1611 Ninth St. W. in Bradenton.
All of the district’s traditional schools with orchestra programs will be featured, including Braden River Middle, Buffalo Creek Middle, Haile Middle, Johnson Middle, King Middle, Lee Middle, Lincoln Middle, Nolan Middle, Sugg Middle, Bayshore High, Braden River High, Lakewood Ranch High, Manatee High, Palmetto High and Southeast High. Concessions will be available and there will be children’s activities in the fan plaza.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per family, and tickets may be purchased at the gate or in advance at participating schools. Proceeds benefit the orchestra programs of Manatee County schools. For more information, contact Zadda Bazzy at 941-751-6550 ext. 2256 or bazzyz@
