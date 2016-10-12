Manatee make-up days set after Hurricane Matthew

Manatee students will attend school on Oct. 24 —a day they originally had off — as another hurricane make-up day.
During the board meeting Tuesday, the school board again adjusted the calendar to make up for not having school last Friday because of Hurricane Matthew.
“I apologize to everyone. I never want to make changes to the calendar. Sometimes we have to,” Superintendent Diana Greene said.
Oct. 24 will be a regular day for students at all schools. Students were not scheduled to go to school that day, which was planned for professional development. The development day has been added to the end of the school year for teachers, meaning teachers will attend on June 2.
Dec. 19, originally a half-day of school for high school and part of the end-of-semester exams, will be a full day of school for all students, and Dec. 22 will be a half-day instead of a full day for high school students. Dec. 20 through 22 will be half-days for high school students when they take end-of-semester exams.
