Manatee board chair honored with Kiwanis award

Manatee County School Board chairwoman Karen Carpenter was one of four local leaders to recently receive the George Hixson award from the Bradenton Kiwanis Club.
The other recipients include retired Circuit Court Judge Thomas Gallen, business owner LeMoyne Johnson and Manatee County Commissioner Larry Bustle. All were recognized for their volunteer service and leadership. Carpenter has been a member of Bradenton Kiwanis for six years.
“With her calm and easy demeanor, and her effortless style -- she has taken our signature event, Christmas in August, and transformed it into a community-wide, impactful event,” Edward Nicholas, 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge and President of Bradenton Kiwanis said in a statement.
Christmas in August is an annual event held at McKechnie Field which provides hundreds of backpacks and school supplies to families in need. Families also receive gift cards for clothes and shoes, haircuts,and health exams. Carpenter has led the event for two years.
The George F. Hixson Fellowship, named for Kiwanis International’s first president, was established in 1983. It recognizes people who have contributed significantly to Kiwanis’ history of generosity, according to officials.
