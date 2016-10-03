All About the Children

October 3, 2016 4:50 PM

Reading volunteers needed for Manatee schools

All About the Children by Meghin Delaney

Education blog by reporter Meghin Delaney

By Meghin Delaney

mdelaney@bradenton.com

Bradenton

United Way of Manatee County is seeking volunteers to read to pre-kindergarten students in local schools.

United Way of Manatee County is celebrating its fifth year of the ReadingPals initiative. ReadingPals focuses on increasing the number of students who are reading at grade level by the end of third grade.

Community volunteers work in school classrooms to foster a relationship with pre-kindergarten students that focuses on vocabulary exposure and expansion, reading comprehension and developing a love for learning from books.

This year, ReadingPals has doubled the program to include six schools, 12 classrooms and 231 children.

The program is looking for volunteers to serve as part of a statewide initiative to help young children learn to read at grade level. To volunteer, visit http://www.handsonmanatee.org

Related content

All About the Children

Comments

Videos

Facilities director describes feautres of new SCF library

View more video

About All About the Children

@MeghinDelaney

All About the Children is a blog by Bradenton Herald education reporter Meghin Delaney sharing news and tidbits from the schools and students in the Manatee County School District. Got an achievement or event to share? Email Meghin at mdelaney@bradenton.com.

Editor's Choice Videos